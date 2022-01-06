Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 483,178 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.96% of Shaw Communications worth $299,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $218,125,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $93,751,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 79.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after buying an additional 1,878,166 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 94.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,439,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after buying an additional 1,671,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

