Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208,860 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $191,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $410.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

