Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $82,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 164,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,845,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

NYSE:QSR opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

