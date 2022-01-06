Toronto Dominion Bank Has $59.73 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 966,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 419,037 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $59,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Amundi acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

