Toronto Dominion Bank Has $637.29 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,069,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,305,665 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 8.46% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $637,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.31. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

