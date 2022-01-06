Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,611,494 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $376,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -126.66, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -820.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

