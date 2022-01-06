Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 82,363 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 966,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,363 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $158,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $170.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

