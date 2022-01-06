Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 125.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Roku worth $52,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $196.71 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.23 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.14.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

