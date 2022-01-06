Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,810,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588,680 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $221,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 119.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

MFC opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

