Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Trading Down 3.1%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. 139,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 243,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$199.00 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$324.53 million and a PE ratio of 385.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.74.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

