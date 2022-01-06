Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $239.86

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $239.86 and last traded at $235.72, with a volume of 521394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.60.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

