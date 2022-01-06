Traders Buy High Volume of Regulus Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,655 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,557% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
