TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,252,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.72.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $647.84 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $620.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

