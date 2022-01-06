TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $128,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $647.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.72.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

