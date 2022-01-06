Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 949 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $169.41 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

