Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975 in the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.15. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.84 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

