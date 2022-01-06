Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,868.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $312,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $548,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $619,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.29.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

