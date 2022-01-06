Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 619 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 233.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 116.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 169,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after buying an additional 77,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

