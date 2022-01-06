Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.04 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420 in the last three months. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $93.84 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

