Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.32 Million Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after buying an additional 814,232 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at about $17,051,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at about $15,274,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

