Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NYSE SNV opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,992 shares of company stock worth $6,065,195. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

