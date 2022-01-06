Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 144.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

