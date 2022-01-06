Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

