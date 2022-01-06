Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 308,385 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.98.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.
About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
