Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 308,385 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 1.6% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 190,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

