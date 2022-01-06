Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the November 30th total of 937,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 475,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,638. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

