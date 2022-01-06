Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 6.2%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63. 20,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 826,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

