TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. TrueChain has a market cap of $14.33 million and $10.12 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00354923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

