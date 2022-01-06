Truist Financial Corp Acquires 70,825 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

