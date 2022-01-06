Truist Financial Corp Has $20.54 Million Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CR stock opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.