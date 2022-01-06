Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $23,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $135.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.98 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.