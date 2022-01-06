Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,647 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $24,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $403.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.44. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

