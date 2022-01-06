Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,696 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $26,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $203.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $127.22 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.