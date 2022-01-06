Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $68.50

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.50 to $68.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFC. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.37.

Shares of TFC opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

