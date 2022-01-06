Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPOT. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.38.

NYSE SPOT opened at $227.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,657,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,492,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

