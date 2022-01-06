Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

