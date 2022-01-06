Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the November 30th total of 80,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tuniu stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 208.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tuniu during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tuniu during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Tuniu during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tuniu by 344.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuniu by 12.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

