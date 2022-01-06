Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of THCA stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THCA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 253.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 92.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 64,940 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 811.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 195,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

