UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Down 1%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $799.69 and last traded at $800.65. 338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $809.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $848.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $780.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

