UBS Group Increases Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $50.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

