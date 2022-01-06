UBS Group Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to “Buy”

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

TCOM opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $22,096,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $1,290,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

