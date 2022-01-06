UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,708 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 96.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of UDR by 101.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 296.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.37.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

