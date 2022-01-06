Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $133.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.11.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

