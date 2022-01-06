UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to announce $48.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.80 million and the lowest is $47.41 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $42.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on UMH. Aegis lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $2,260,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $208,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 3,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

