Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $13,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 172.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 633,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

