Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $21.24

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $21.93. Under Armour shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 26,833 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

