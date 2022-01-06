Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $21.24

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $21.93. Under Armour shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 26,833 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.
About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
