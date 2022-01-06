Under Armour (UAA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/4/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

12/15/2021 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

UAA opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

