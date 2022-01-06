Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $8,459.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00060229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.27 or 0.07742778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00066265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00075084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,072.25 or 1.00347803 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007828 BTC.

About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

