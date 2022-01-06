UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,764,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 2,840,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,711.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

UNCFF opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

