UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Shares of UNF stock traded up $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $199.15. The stock had a trading volume of 95,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $189.84 and a 12 month high of $258.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052 shares of company stock worth $216,543. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

