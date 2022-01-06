UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Shares of UNF opened at $196.02 on Thursday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $189.84 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.11%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 38.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 34.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

